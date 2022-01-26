Lawyer Nana Yaa Soars!

Nana Yaa Owusu Aduome

Nana Yaa Owusu Aduome, Esq, of Blay and Associates has bagged another academic laurels at the University of Ghana.

The School of Graduate Studies-Legon listed the lawyer among the graduands who completed the Executive MBA (Finance) programme.

“Join us to recognise and congratulate one of our own, Nana Yaa Owusu Aduome, Esq, for her prowess academic achievement in completing Executive MBA (Finance) at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) Legon 2020/2021 academic year, which coincides with a period when the entire world is getting used to the ‘new normal’ of living with COVID-19,” the school said on it social media handle.

“Congratulations Nana Yaa, on all the hard work and perseverance for such remarkable academic achievement. We wish you success in all your future endeavours. Our newest EMBA Graduate!”