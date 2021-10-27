Lawyer Obed Effah Commissions ICT Centre At Breman-Brakwa

A US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner Obed Effah has commissioned a state-of-the-art Information and Communications Technology (ICT) facility for the students of Breman-Brakwa in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District in the Central Region.

The facility forms part of Lawyer Effah’s humanitarian gesture and initiative to promote the use of ICT by students in rural community for them to be able to compete with their counterparts in urban areas.

The facility can accommodate 40 students at a time and has two offices; one for administrative works and the other for storage purposes.

The self-funded initiative is part of Lawyer Effah’s broader vision to give back to his roots that gave him his educational stepping stone even at a more challenging state the school had been.

“The inequality that permeates our educational system especially in the study of ICT is one that saddens me. For example, students in Accra and other big cities will write the same ICT exam like their counterparts in rural areas such as Breman-Brakwa who have never touched a computer before”, he stated.

The US-based Lawyer re-affirmed his determination and commitment to continue to support worthy causes that are of significance to the growth and development of the human resource base in our educational value-chain.

He went on to speak of the motivation behind the gesture as one premised on the words of John Holmes; who remarked, “there is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up”.

With this initiative, computer literacy is expected to improve among Primary and Junior High School students in the Breman-Brakwa township.

It is his hope that the gesture will inspire others to also do something good to those who really need help.