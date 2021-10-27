Police Kill 2 Armed Robbers, One Injured

Two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down by police in a shootouts that occurred around Bole in the North East Region.

Leader of the gang, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of one, Alhaji Osuman Amadu and Fuseini Galaga among others has been arrested and receiving medical attention under police guard at a health facility.

The robbery gang was reportedly planning another criminal expedition when the highly trained Operations and Intelligence Team pounced on them.

They were said to be the gang who are largely responsible for the series of robberies, kidnapping and murder cases in the Bono East and the Savannah regions.

The robbers reportedly operate around Bole, Sawla, Banda-Nkwanta, Prang, Yeji, Kintampo, New Longoro and Techiman.

According to a statement issued by the police on Wednesday October 27, 2021, the combined team of police after weeks of investigations and covert operations picked intelligence about the supposed armed robbers.

“The gang of robbers was reportedly planning another robbery attack and opened fire on the police when they were closing in on them leading to the death of Iddrisu and Dramini Iddi when the police returned fire.

“The alleged notorious leader of the gang, Ali Igudu, sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment under police guard,” the statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service stated.

He said police found on the suspects multiple weapons and ammunition.

By Vincent Kubi