Lead Ghana! • Amanfoɔ Charged

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee

Chief Executive of Salt and Light Ministry, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee has charged members of the Prempeh College Past Students Association (Amanfoɔ) to lead Ghana in as she put it “reviving our citizenship consciousness” as a nation.

Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee was the first woman to deliver the 25th Pearson/Osae Appreciation Lectures of the Prempeh College Past Students, the first of its kind in Ghana among Old Students’ Associations.

The lectures were instituted during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the “Kings’ College” in 1998 on November 25 at the British Council Hall, where this year’s activity took place on August 15, 2024.

The topic for this year’s lecture was “Providing Outstanding Leadership and Service to Society.”

Among the dignitaries present was the current headmaster, Rev. Lewis Asare, an old boy.

He gave a snapshot of happenings at the college today and said: “Prempeh College believes in holistic development of the mind, the body and the spirit. Prempeh offers the best.”

Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, who chaired the function, expressed gratitude for the honour done him and the courage to invite him though an old student of Achimota College.

He expressed the belief that, “it is only when our schools, all secondary schools work together that we can overcome our problems.”

Global President of Amanfoɔ, Lawyer Acolatse, announced the impending 75th Speech and Prize-Giving Day scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2024 in Kumasi.

He also charged all Amanfoɔ to fully participate as they “celebrate achievements and take on the task ahead.” ‎