Legon Cities Capture Adebayor

Premiership outfit, Legon Cities, have signed former Inter Allies star, Victorien Adebayor, for a nine month loan deal.

Announcing the deal at the club’s Airport Residential secretariat, management of the club said the move was to augment the striking department.

The fine striker, who returned from a Danish side, Koge, after a spell, stated that he chose Cities over suitors like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko because he preferred helping young teams progress, hence the decision to join Cities.

He gave the assurance that he would give his best shot in the campaign.

The Nigerien will be spotting shirt number 37.

Coach of Legon Cities, Bashir Hayford, stated, “He is going to augment the attacking force. We will provide him with the necessary environment for him to succeed.

“We are hoping to win our games with the inclusion of him and Hans Cofie.”

He admitted that his side were in good position to fight for the title.

Cities are placed 15th on the league log.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum