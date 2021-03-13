Sundowns Chief Is New CAF Prez

Patrice Motsepe

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe is the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Motsepe was elected unopposed during the organisation’s 43rd Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco, yesterday.

Patrice Motsepe is the founder and Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

In his acceptance speech, Motsepe said, “I am absolutely confident that working together we will indeed succeed to make African football to be amongst the best in the world.”

Motsepe, who is the owner of South African giants, Mamelodi Sundowns, was elected unopposed to replace outgoing Ahmad Ahmad.

Mamelodi Sundowns tweeted saying, “Mamelodi Sundowns sends its congratulations & best wishes to Dr. Patrice Motsepe after being elected CAF President; Mamelodi Sundowns supports you in all your endeavours.”