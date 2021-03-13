Messi Can Live With Me At Real’

Sergio Ramos hugs Lionel Messi (L)

Lionel Messi received a surprise house-share offer from Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Thursday.

The Real defender said that should the Barcelona forward decide to leave the Camp Nou for the Bernabeu when his contract expired this year, he could stay with the Ramos family while he went house hunting.

“Of course, 100%!” Ramos said on Twitch show when asked if he would welcome Messi to Real.

“He could stay at mine for the first week or so. He could find his feet and get comfy; I would be more than happy to do that.

“Us Madrid fans have had to endure Leo’s best years (with him at another team) so to not have to face him every week would be great and to have him with us would obviously help us to win and have more success. It would be stupid to say it wouldn’t,” he said.

Ramos’ own contract with Real expires this summer, but he said that if he did leave Madrid he would not be tempted to join Barcelona.

“Absolutely no chance! I like the new Barca President Joan Laporta, I have met him and I liked him,” Ramos said.

“But it’s the same as not seeing Xavi, Carles Puyol or even Messi signing for Madrid; it works the other way too and there are those of us who would never play for Barca.

“There are some things money can’t buy,” he said.