ICT Lab For Assin Ngrease

A computer study center for the pupils of Assin Ngrease in the Central region has been was commissioned.

The project, commissioned on February 26, 2021, was sponsored by Engagement Global gGmbH, and the computers were donated by LABDOO.org. Muelheim an der Ruhr – NRW – Germany.

The project was initiated by Ghana Union Dusseldorf in collaboration with Ghana Council NRW e.V. & Union of Ghana Association of Germany (UGAG).

At the ceremony, Paul Hossou, who is a native of the town and currently living in Germany, told the participants that about four years ago, he managed to secure 20 pieces of desktop computers from Labdoo to Ngrease Community.

The second face was to get a place where the computers can be secured and safe for use by the pupils and students in the community and that was why this center has been built in addition to laptop computers.

Samuel Buadi who is also one of the project coordinators advised those gathered to take good care of the computers and make good use of it. He said the world is now in a stage of computerization, hence the need for children in the area to be computer literate.

The project was commissioned by MBright Mensah, community development chairman of Ngrease .

In attendance at the commissioning were the teachers from Assin Darmang Catholic, Assin Ngrease DA basic school and Assin Darmang SHS.