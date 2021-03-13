Shatta Wale Tops YouTube Views for February

Multiple Award-Winning Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has beat his colleague musicians to top the chart of the most viewed Ghanaian artist on YouTube for February 2021.

The Dancehall artiste garnered a total view of 5.1 Million views while his colleague musicians Sarkodie followed him with 3.5 views and Stonebwoy closely followed Sarkodie with 3.Million views.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker expressed gratitude to God and his fans for the massive support this year amidst the Covid-19, “ thank you Ghana for the love “, he said.

The Dancehall artist recently announced the release of his first single off the much-expected Gift Of God (GOG) Album.

Shatta Wale is set to release his collaboration with Jamaican star, Skillibeng.

The Gift Of God Album will feature his song with Skillibeng dubbed “Blow-Up” produced by Jamaican production PowerHouse , Gold up, and Kim Media House.

The Album is expected to feature some big artists including Gramps Morgan, Vybzkartel, and some others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke