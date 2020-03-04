Leipzig Beg Japanese Group… For Stadium Sacking

Leipzig supporters cheer their team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen 04 in Leipzig, Germany

RB Leipzig have apologised to a group of Japanese guests who were asked to leave Sunday’s home match against Bayer Leverkusen amid coronavirus concerns.

Stewards at the game were told to conduct “increased checks on groups of persons from potential risk areas”.

Germany’s DPA news agency reported that a group of about 20 visitors were told to leave 10 minutes after kick-off.

“We would like to and must apologise for this mistake at this point,” the Bundesliga club said.

“Unfortunately, in this specific case, due to the great uncertainty that currently exists in our country about this topic, a mistake was made in the interpretation of the recommendations to our Japanese guests.”

Germany has reported 150 cases of the virus.

The club have since met with the group ‒ part of a delegation attending a course on sports business in Leipzig ‒ and invited them to attend another game.

In a statement, the delegation said, “We were aware at all times that this incident occurred due to the concern associated with coronavirus, and not due to anything else.”

It said there had been a “constructive exchange” between all parties involved.