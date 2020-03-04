Pentecost Church Cleans Ghana

Apostle Eric Nyamekye (arrowed) joining the members to clean the Madina Market

The Church of Pentecost over the weekend embarked on a massive clean-up exercise throughout the country to rid the country of filth.

The national exercise was participated by about 2.7 million members in the various 1,450 administrative districts of the church.

Dubbed ‘Nationwide Environmental Care Campaign,’ the initiative is an effort by the church to partner with the government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited to ensure a clean Ghana.

Some chiefs, Muslim clerics, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, parliamentarians, assembly members, among others, also participated in the exercise.

The Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, joined the members at Madina to clean the Madina Market and its environs.

He was joined by the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey; the International Missions Director of the church, Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi-Addo; the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, among other personalities.

The General Secretary of the church, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, also joined the Roman Ridge District in the Ayawaso West Municipality to clean the Airport City area.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Apostle Eric Nyamekye said, “The Lord has placed it on the heart of the leadership of the church to lead a national crusade against littering and abuse of the environment.”

He said they were complementing government’s efforts in waging a war against insanitary conditions in the country.

He said since 2018, the church had launched ‘Environmental Care Campaign’ as part of the five-year strategic vision to use its platforms to educate the members on the need to work towards the protection of the environment.

Apostle Nyamekye urged the public to support the effort by the government and the waste management companies to clean Ghana, adding “this campaign is not a Church of Pentecost matter; everybody should come on board because mosquitoes, for instance, do not know a Pentecost member or non-Pentecost member, a politician or ordinary citizen; we are all at risk.”

Apostle Nyamekye also called on the state authorities to enforce the environmental by-laws so as to sustain the effort of making Ghana a clean place, saying “we as a church have intensified public education on environmental cleanliness so that every Ghanaian would do the right thing to preserve the environment. If we all change our negative attitudes towards the environment, Ghana will become a better place.”