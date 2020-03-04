Ronaldo Mother Suffers Stroke

Dolores Aveiro with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is flying home to Madeira to be with his mother in hospital after she suffered a stroke, reports in Portugal claimed today.

Mother-of-four Dolores Aveiro is said to have been admitted to Dr. Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira just after 5:00am this morning.

Local media say she is ‘conscious and stable.’ She is due to undergo new tests in the next few hours to determine her state of health.

Reports say that the Juventus star is flying to the Portuguese island on a private jet today and will return to Italy tomorrow to play in a cup semi-final against Milan.

“All we can say is that he’s not at training for personal reasons,” a Juventus spokesman said without giving further details.

One local report says Dolores has suffered an ischemic stroke, caused by a blood clot that blocks or plugs a blood vessel in the brain.

This is the most common type of stroke.

Reports say Dolores is resting after receiving mechanical thrombectomy, a technique which involves the removal of a blood clot from the artery through a catheter.

Her family are said to have asked the regional health service to respect her privacy while she remains in intensive care at the hospital.

There has been no comment by any of her four children, but well-wishers have offered the 65-year-old their support on social media.