‘Let’s Care For One Another’

Togbe Mankrado Kwasi Nego VI and the NGO staff

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Heavenly Gift of Joy Foundation, Veronica Casely-Hayford Benson, has urged Ghanaians to care for one another in order to foster national development.

According to her, life is meaningful when one impacts on the lives of others through thoughtfulness and kindness.

Mrs. Casely-Hayford Benson gave the advice in a speech read on her behalf when her Foundation donated various items and cash amounting to GH¢100,000 to residents of Mepe in the Volta Region.

The items include four deep freezers, 55 bags of cement, packets of roofing sheets, six pieces of Knap-sack spraying machines, bags of fertilizer, several seedlings and seeds for farmers to begin farming, 500 bags of sachet water, gas cylinders, cooking utensils, toiletries, food items and assorted drinks.

Priscilla Ababio-Kusi, who presented the donation on behalf of the CEO, explained that the cash was intended to cover apprenticeship training fees for 20 youths learning hairdressing, dress-making, event decoration, and other skills in the Mepe community, as well as 15 fishmongers to re-start their businesses.

The NGO also paid for 500 people to enroll in the National Health Insurance Scheme in order to access medical care.

According to Mrs. Priscilla Ababio-Kusi, the donation was in fulfillment to the NGO’s pledge made during a visit to the Mepe community after the floods caused by the Akosombo Dam spill.

She said Heavenly Gift of Joy Foundation had also adopted one Patrick Agbavitor who is currently enrolled at Pharmatrust Professional College to support his education.

Mankrado of Mepe Traditional Area, Togbe Mankrado Kwasi Nego VI, who received the items on behalf of the people, expressed his gratitude to the Foundation for care shown to them and prayed for long life and prosperity for the founder and staff of the NGO.

He asked benevolent individuals and organisations to emulate the kind gesture of Heavenly Gift of Joy Foundation, asserting the people of Mepe need support.

A Daily Guide Report