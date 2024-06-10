GIZ Donates Servers To FDA

Dr. Delese Darko, Wilhelm Hugo and other executive members of FDA, GIZ in a group photograph

The German Development Cooperation (GIZ) recently presented the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) with four servers to aid in the implementation of the Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (IRIMS).

These servers are critical to the implementation of IRTMS for vaccine manufacturing because they provide a centralized platform for data storage, management, and analysis.

Cluster Coordinator of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Wilhelm Hugo, said they enable real-time tracking, monitoring, and reporting of regulatory compliance, batch release, and quality control, ensuring data integrity and facilitating informed decision-making to ensure vaccine safety and efficacy.

According to him, this donation aligns with Ghana’s goal of becoming a leading vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacturer in Africa, aiming to enhance the health and security of the Ghanaian population and boost the economy.

Wilhelm Hugo expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to leverage the new management system and technical equipment to progress towards becoming a pharmaceutical producer.

He said GIZ is implementing the “support to strengthen the institutional and technical capacities of the FDA, and added that the project was being executed on behalf of the German Federal Government and the EU.

He said to meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards for vaccine production, the FDA must have a pharmaceutical-microbiological laboratory and a Clean Room that prevents contamination by dust, airborne germs, aerosol particles, and chemical vapors.

Hugo stated, “We are optimistic that our Ghanaian partners will achieve their objectives, improving health conditions in West Africa. This initiative will also create employment opportunities, increase tax revenue, promote sustainable economic growth, and enhance overall economic development.”

Dr. Delese Darko, CEO of FDA Ghana, emphasized the commitment to establishing a Clean Room meeting specified biosafety standards by November 2024. This initiative underscores FDA’s dedication to building essential infrastructure for regulating locally produced vaccines for the ECOWAS region.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke