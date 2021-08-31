‘Let’s Celebrate Abedi Pele’

FLASHBACK: Young Abedi (L) with Bonsu at a match venue

Former West Africa Adidas representative, Kojo Bonsu, has spoken highly of football legend, Abedi Pele, calling on Ghanaians to accord him all the courtesies and respect he deserves.

He said the soccer maestro, acted as a worthy ambassador for Ghana by writing his name in gold not only in his native land but on the international scene.

The former National Sports Authority (NSA) Board Chairman succeeded in signing a deal in 1989/90, at a time when he stated there were too many problems—coaches issues, players issues and the team (Black Stars) needed proper kits to play their games with.

And touching Abedi’s influence in the country on Joy Sports Link, he said “Abedi was a great player, very influential. He helped Olympic Marseille to win a lot of laurels and people liked him. So I think we must be very grateful to Abedi. He really did well and due to his influence, we got a lot of things.”

He added, “And I know even though my friends introduced me to Bernard Tapie [French Businessman], Abedi was there because he was a good player from Marseille, and the man (Tapie) was chairman and owner of Marseille.

“ So it was part of his influence as well. So I think Abedi has done well for Ghana. We have to thank him for all that he has done for us.”

Nicknamed ‘Maestro’, the former Black Stars captain and Olympic Marseille legend is considered one of the best things to happen to the country and continent.

He has won many laurels including African Best Player Award at the 1992 African Cup of Nations; three times France Football African Player of the Year; BBC African Sports Star of the Year; and twice Confederation of African Football award winner.

He is the bankroller of FC Nania, a lower tier side (2011 FA Cup champions) which has produced countless footballers for the various national teams in the country.

The former 1860 Munchen man is one of Ghana’s top goalscorers having hit the back of the net 33 times with 73 caps for the Black Stars.

And he is the father of football trio of Rahim, Dede and Jordan Ayew, as well as the first African footballer to be ranked high in the FIFA World Player of the Year voting in 1991 and 1992.