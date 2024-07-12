Let’s Debate Economy Mano A Mano- Bawumia Dares Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is challenging his main contender, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, to a pre-election debate on the economy.

Dr. Bawumia, who is on a campaign tour of the five northern regions, expressed readiness to engage in an economic and governance discourse with Mr. Mahama, but raised suspicion about the latter’s reluctance.

During a campaign event in the North East Region, Dr. Bawumia claimed that the opposition leader is evading a debate as he fears being confronted with the hollowness of his policies, including his much touted 24-hour economy.

Criticising Mahama’s purported policy as empty rhetoric, Dr. Bawumia vowed to expose any lack of substance in the former president’s propositions through open debate.

“I’m looking forward to a debate with John Mahama on the economy, country and governance, but I’m afraid that he is running away from a debate. Isn’t it? His people say he doesn’t want to debate.

“He doesn’t want to debate because he knows I will expose the emptiness of his policies. He says he has a 24-hour economy that he cannot explain. It’s as empty as empty barrel. He cannot explain it and none of his people can explain it.

“They say they’ll be exporting lions and elephants, but when we meet mano a mano, we will debate and the country will see where our policies lie.

“That’s where we should go; we should give the country an opportunity to listen to us, but if he chooses not to debate then I will continue to sell my policies to the people of Ghana and you’ll take the decision,” Dr. Bawumia disclosed.

Despite this challenge, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign Team, rebuffed calls for a head-to-head clash between the two candidates.

In her response, Ms. Mogtari conveyed confidence in Mahama’s prowess and foresight, insinuating a debate would only highlight his superiority over his opponent.

Ms. Mogtari emphasised that given Mahama’s capabilities, the need for a formal debate seemed redundant at present, suggesting potential reconsideration by higher authorities in the future.

“I personally have no appetite for a debate, I think that we debate when we literally know that our issues are probably parallel.

“When I look at what we have, when I look at the current trajectory, when I look at the failings of this particular administration, I ask myself ‘why do we need to put up with a debate?’ But of course, this is a decision that the upper people usually will make.

“It’s not my decision to make, as the debates and conversations go along, maybe eventually some conversations will happen around it, and of course, who knows?” she said.

By Vincent Kubi