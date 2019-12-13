‘Let’s Do Drinks’ Debuts On DGN

Hot on the heels of producing music videos such as ‘Saara’ (Sarkodie featuring Efya), ‘Ojorley’ (Cina Soul) and ‘Ankwadobi’ (Efya featuring Medikal), along with other award-winning short films and contents, The Creative Inc (TCI) brings to TV viewers a brand new chat show dubbed ‘Let’s Do Drinks’, which is set to hit TV and online platforms starting this December.

TCI was founded in 2015 by actor and presenter Sika Osei and her partner, director Gene Adu, and they’ve been working quietly behind the scenes to make their mark with their unique, soul-stirring and cinematic approach to content creation.

Let’s Do Drinks would be their first project in the TV space bringing no-holds-barred and light-hearted celebrity conversations over tasty cocktails and scandalous games. The show would also have an element of professional bartenders who compete for a spot to win an ultimate prize from Monin branded drinks under Imexco GH, which is set to take place in a Let’s Do Drinks grand finale sometime May next year.

Catch Lharley Lhartey, a style influencer, model and presenter, as she sets out to thrill guests and audiences alike with her charm, wit and amazing fashion sense.

The new and thrilling episodes of ‘Let’s Do Drinks’ would start showing from December 19, 2019 on DGN, TCI’s YouTube page and a host of other online platforms.