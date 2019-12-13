Nana Picks Anin-Yeboah As Chief Justice

Justice Anin-Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as the new Chief Justice and has accordingly forwarded his name to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who made the announcement in Parliament yesterday, has, therefore, referred the nominee to the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting and subsequent approval by the House.

The President appealed to the Speaker to fast-track the vetting and approval of the new Chief Justice-designate, since the current Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, would be retiring on December 20, this year.

Parliament is also expected to rise for the Christmas holidays on December 20.

The Chief Justice-designate was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2008 by former President J.A. Kufuor after serving as a High Court judge from 2002 to 2003 and as an Appeal Court judge from 2003 to 2008.

In May 2017, Anin-Yeboah was formally appointed Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee at the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain.

He again served as the Chairman of the Appeal Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008.

Apart from being a justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anin-Yeboah is also a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Ghana School of Law.

Anin-Yeboah’s legal experience includes writing judgments on constitutional matters, civil and criminal cases and also providing opinions on legal matters in the West African nation.

