Let’s Fix Our Game Together – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku remains confident of fixing the country’s football.

The GFA boss believes bringing the glory days back will require a collective effort, and his outfit is open to ideas to transform Ghana football.

Following the Black Stars’ poor display at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the GFA has been at the doorstep of massive criticisms from the public.

According to the GFA boss, the federation will take responsibility for the state of football in the country, while urging everybody to contribute to the development of the game.

“We need the collective effort of all and sundry. We take responsibility as leaders of the association, but will count on the collective ideas to continue to transform the sport,” he said during his presentation at the Meet the Press in Kumasi.

“The FA is very much committed to bringing back the lost glory and the passion of our people. All our publics must stand shoulder to shoulder with us. In good times and in bad times, we are ready to listen to the other minds. We have to let people speak to us and tell us what they think.”