Liberia’s Vice President Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liberia’s President, Jewel Howard Taylor, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Her Office has initially denied that she was covid-19 positive.

But it had turned out that she is coronavirus positive.

As a result, she had been airlifted to Ghana for medical treatment.

DGN Online’s sources say her medical referral note from a health facility in Monrovia, Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, confirmed her covid-19 status.

She was at the facility in Monrovia from Friday August 7, 2020, initially due to respiratory complications as her Office pointed out.

But sources say her referral note signed by Liberia’s Health Minister Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, indicated that based on the advice of the Vice President’s doctor, the Incident Management Team was granting her permission to seek medication abroad.

Madam Taylor is among the tall list of high profile government officials in Liberia to have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Information Minister, Eugene Nagbe; Justice Minister, Frank Musa Dean, and other government officials had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

The two ministers were treated at the 14th Military Hospital in Monrovia and have since recovered.

By Melvin Tarlue