Look at Akufo-Addo’s work and vote for him – Ayorkor Botchwey

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey addressing party supporters

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called on Ghanaians especially residents of Ledzokuku Constituency, to look at the good works of President Nana Akufo-Addo to re-elect him come December 7, 2020.

She made the call at an NPP Campaign rally dubbed: Operation Occupy Spintex Road.

The rally was held on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 in Accra and had scores of NPP supporters taking over the streets to campaign for Mr. Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, incumbent Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency.

They matched from Palace SuperMarket to the Coca Cola roundabout, amid drumming, dancing and sharing of party campaign materials.

Addressing party supporters, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey says the President has kept faith with Ghanaians and delivered on his promises.

She said the President has implemented free SHS, provided free water and electricity for Ghanaians, among several other social interventions.

Through the hard-work and sound leadership of Mr. Akufo-Addo, she said, coronavirus has not had a heavy toll on Ghana like it has done in the US and UK.

As a result of his hard work, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey says there was the need therefore for Ghanaians to retain him.

“He (Nana ) is number one ooo, vote for him,” she told the huge crowd of party supporters at the rally.

By Melvin Tarlue