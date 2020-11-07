Secret Service Orders Extension Of Flight Restrictions Over Biden’s Home

The US Secret Service has requested the extension of Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) over Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr Biden is on the verge of becoming the 46th President-elect of the United States.

Initially, reports say there was a one-mile radius Temporary Flight Restriction around Mr Biden’s home. That was after he became Democratic nominee.

However, on November 4, 2020, at the request of the Secret Service, the one-mile radius was reportedly expanded to three miles.

On Friday, November 6, the order was extended until at least 11 November, according to reports.

Sanctions

Reports say pilots who violate the order could face up to 12 months in federal prison or fines up to $100,000 (£76,000), in addition to having their pilot’s licence suspended or revoked.

Biden is leading incumbent President Trump in the race. He has 253 electoral votes as against Trump’s 214 votes.

Mr Biden is leading in all four key battlegrounds which could decide the outcome of the race. The battleground states are Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

By Melvin Tarlue