Loyal Ladies Fetes Kwahu Revelers

THE Eastern Regional Chapter of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s women group, Loyal Ladies, has over the weekend provided food for hundreds of revelers celebrating the Easter in Kwahu, Eastern Region.

The Loyal Ladies were spotted at the forecourt of the Kwahu – Obo chiefs Palace – after a health walk led by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – sharing food and assorted drinks to the revelers.

Ms. Agyare Abigail Owusua, the Regional Captain of the Loyal Ladies, said the move was aimed at giving back to society.

According to her, Easter is a season of giving and merrymaking.

She explained that “people have traveled from different places to this place to make merry. We just decided to also enjoy with them”.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu – Obo