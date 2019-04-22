Use Easter To Reflect On How To Clean Ghana – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

FORMER PRESIDENT Jerry John Rawlings has urged Ghanaians to use the Easter festivity to reflect on how best to keep Ghana clean.

Mr. Rawlings made the appeal in a post on his official Facebook page.

In the post sighted by DGN Online, the former military leader observed that the perennial floods that Accra faces could be avoided if Ghanaians stop building in waterways.

Again, he said it could be avoided if the masses stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in gutters.

He stated that “many of us operate above the law by constructing buildings and walls on waterways, blocking the easy flow of water during rains. We feel above the law because we are able to corrupt and manipulate city and town planning authorities or feel empowered by our association with political authority.”

According to him, “we also repeatedly refuse to do the right thing by walking some distance to dump refuse at officially designated dumps. Under the cover of darkness, we dump bags of rubbish in gutters, drains and on the shoulders of our roads. We cannot associate our habits with the sacrifice Christ endured for us if we fail to sacrifice for our environment, for our own health and for our own safety.”

Meanwhile, he has also urged Ghanaians to develop the spirit of sacrifice, warning that instead of taking from the country all the time, they should learn to give back to the country.

BY Melvin Tarlue