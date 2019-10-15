M.anifest Releases New Single Featuring Simi

M.anifest

M.anifest has released a new song titled ‘Big Mad’, which features Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi.

‘Big Mad’ happens to be the first single off M.anifest’s forthcoming EP titled ‘The Gamble’, a follow-up to his 2016 album titled ‘Nowhere Cool’.

The song which talks about relationship, love and betrayal is currently trending on YouTube and other digital stores.

In the song, M.anifest is heard apologising to Simi for not being faithful to her.

M.anifest, who was crowned the king of Ghana hip-hop in 2017 when he won best rapper and hip-hop song of the year at the Ghana Music Awards, has worked with a number of celebrated artistes such as Damon Albarn, Flea, Tony Allen, Erykah Badu, among others. He featured on five songs on ‘Rocket Juice & The Moon’ album.

In 2015, M.anifest’s ‘Someway Bi’ hit single earned him a third place honour in the International Songwriters Competition (ISC).

In the same year, The Guardian named M.anifest as the foremost rapper on the African continent.

He released his first solo album, ‘Manifestations’, in 2007, which was funded by royalties he received from lending his voice to a Pepsi jingle that played nationally on US radio.

‘Manifestations’ earned him the songwriter of the year honours in the City Pages, as well as top five albums of the year recognition in the Star Tribune.

In 2009, he released a free album, ‘The Birds & The Beats’ to raise awareness and funds for the work of a non-profit organization, Young Entrepreneurs Africa.

In 2010, M.anifest linked up with Africa Express and played gigs with them in France and Spain, in the same year.

He caught the attention of Africa Express co-founder Damon Albarn, who thereafter invited M.anifest to be a collaborator on ‘Rocket Juice & The Moon’ in 2011.

In September 2012, M.anifest joined the Africa Express train, touring the UK. He wrote for The Huffington Post about these experiences.

He released his album, ‘Immigrant Chronicles: Coming to America’, in September 2011, which included the singles ‘Suffer’, ‘Asa’ and ‘Blue’ (Chale What Dey Happen).

In 2012, M.anifest began making major inroads in Africa performing on The Big Brother Africa stage, as well at the Channel O Music Video Awards in South Africa.

By George Clifford Owusu