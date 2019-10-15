‘Made In Ghana’ Project Making Impact

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame has described his ‘Made In Ghana’ album as the hottest project that he has worked on.

The rapper, who was speaking on Joy Prime‘s Showbiz Now last Friday, mentioned that it was quite a challenge getting in touch with all those he featured on the album.

“Made In Ghana is the hottest project that I have done. Ten years ago, ‘Ayensem’ made me win awards but this album talks about Ghana, an album that motivates Ghanaians, talks about tribalism and other petty things. It was not easy to gather all those who were featured on the album,” he said.

Okyeame Kwame added that the album was produced to encourage and educate Ghanaians on why they must patronise made-in-Ghana products.

He also uses his social media handles to educate people on the intricacies of Ghanaian culture and its tourism significance.

As the made in Ghana ambassador, he has dedicated himself to making sure this object is fully realised.

Okyeame Kwame stressed his readiness to mentor all budding musicians who were featured on the ‘Made In Ghana’ album.

He gave credit to Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi for “whatever advice they give me.”

“I send my recordings to Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi…they have been in the system for a long time, so I have to tap into their experience,” he stated.

The ‘Made In Ghana’ album is available for sale on Aftown and other online music stores.