Mabel Okyere, Joyce Blessing, Others To Thrill Fans In Kumasi

Mabel Okyere

Joyce Blessing, Kwaku Gyasi and some selected gospel stars are billed to perform alongside Mabel Okyere, who will be launching her latest album this Sunday, May 12 at the Gospel Light Assemblies of God, Dichemso, in Kumasi at 12pm.

The album launch, which is expected to be attended by a large number of personalities, will also witness performances from Brother Sammy, Joseph Mensah, Agnes Mensah, Prophet Seth Frimpong, Nhyiraba Betty, among others.

The event, which promises to be a memorable one, will also bring together families, individuals and lovers of gospel music to celebrate Mabel Okyere.

It will also offer her fans an opportunity to enjoy some of her old tunes.

Mabel Okyere’s album titled ‘Ode Aba’ album has nine soul-inspiring songs.

“The album is meant to encourage, admonish and transform the lives of people,” she added.