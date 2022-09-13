Mahama Accuses Akufo-Addo Of Denying Him Entitlements

Former President John Mahama says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led-administration has denied him the privilege of enjoying free utilities as a former leader of the country.

According to him, the government is also refusing to give him his entitlements among others although he is a former President.

Prior to Mr. Mahama coming out with these accusations, his office last week refuted claims that he took GH¢14 million as ex-gratia payment in 2013.

According to a statement signed by the Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the former President “never took any such ex-gratia payment of GH¢14 million in 2013 or at any other time during his 25 years of service.”

This was in reponse to the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC’s allegations.

Backing the statement from his office, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Mahama while speaking in an interview on TV3, revealed that he had to personally foot his bills which must be paid for by the State.“…I receive only my monthly pension like President Kufuor, President Rawlings was receiving until he died, that’s all I get. I pay electricity bills for my house, office, I pay water bills for my house and office, and I live in my own accommodation so the state does not pay me anything for accommodation.”

“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself. I pay my own fuel, the State doesn’t give me fuel.”

Mr. Mahama went ahead to described Abronye claim as rubbish, saying that “I pay my own domestic staff. I pay my own medical bills, I pay my own air tickets when I travel, I’m traveling tonight and I bought the tickets for myself and my wife. So all those things he said are rubbish.

“Yes, somebody gave him what we are entitled to, and probably they are doing it for President Kufuor, but they are not doing it for me.

“Normally when you leave office, Parliament approves what should be done for you but it’s not being done for me. I don’t get electricity, water, or medical.

”This is a deviation from the Chinery-Hesse Committee Report (2001-2005) which said, former Presidents should receive “one fully furnished residence in the national capital and one out-of-capital residence at a location of the former President’s choice; all of which should not revert to the state in the event of the demise of the former President.”

Touching on security, the former President said “the state will provide two security persons to be chosen by the former President from state security. Two vehicles for security.”

Per the Presidential Emoluments Committee on the conditions of service of Article 71 office holders’, former President is entitled to be given two vehicles, a chauffeur, maintained and comprehensively insured by the State and changed every four years for life.

The state is also required to pay for his all overseas official travels with his spouse and two security persons.

The state will however, sponsor only two of such travels per year and those not exceeding two weeks in duration.

President Mahama and his wife will also be entitled to free healthcare.Other benefits include, the payment of utilities at his residence.

