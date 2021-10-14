Mahama Beg Chiefs To Join NDC Electoral Reforms Fights

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the traditional rulers across the country to support the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) efforts in its demand for electoral reforms.

According to him, “We hope that the National House of Chiefs and the Regional House of Chiefs will join voices with us so that we have an independent view of the proposals that have been brought.”

He explained that”Because, in most cases, after an election, the Electoral Commission takes steps to set up a panel to look at some of the issues that went wrong and come up with proposals for making sure we correct them. We expect that this Electoral Commission will do the same,” said Mr. Mahama.

The 2020 NDC Presidential candidate made this known recently when addressing the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs as part of his “Thank You Tour” in Koforidua.

He explained that the Electoral Commission hasn’t reviewed the last elections to even come up with proposals to correct some of the anomalies that were witnessed in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Mahama further claimed that the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election is one of the worst organized elections in the democratic history of Ghana.

According to him, the election was riddled with many irregularities and security infractions unleashed to the advantage of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.

He said the Electoral Commission showed clearly that it had problems with the NDC hence snubbed concerns raised by the party.

John Mahama said even though the electoral commission has refused to acknowledge suggestions for electoral reforms sent to it by the NDC, it will continue to use available means including engagement of key stakeholders to push for the reforms to avert a repetition of the irregularities that occurred in 2020 polls.

He explained that “Many things went wrong in the 2020 election. The EC was reluctant to listen to the NDC when we foresaw them. Talk of the issues in collation centers, extra ballot papers found among others. We have been voting every election”.

” Every four years we vote but it seems this particular electoral commission seems to have a problem with NDC so they snub whatever we raised”.

John Mahama added “So this is one of the worst ever elections we’ve had in Ghana. Because many things went wrong. Military invaded collation centers and forced Electoral officers to declare results. I have not witnessed any election that after printing ballot papers, another one million extra ballot papers are printed. So many things went wrong”

He, however, called on the Electoral Commission of Ghana to set up a neutral body to review the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections for reforms to enhance the credibility and acceptability of future elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe