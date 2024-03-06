Mahama Calls NDC Council Of Elders Bluff Over Running Mate Selection

In a bold move that has sparked turmoil within the hierarchy of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama has seemingly called the bluff of counsel of the party’s Elders and the grassroots members in the choice of his Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The selection of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the potential running mate has raised significant dissent within party ranks, with critics urging a reevaluation of the decision for strategic purposes.

According to sources in the main opposition party, Mr Mahama is only listening to counsel from his inner circle disregarding advice experienced party gurus like the Council of Elders members in the person of Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, Speaker Alban Bagbin among others.

Mahama is meeting the Council members tomorrow before proceeding to meet the NEC members where he will make the name of Naana Prof Opoku Agyemang public for the second time running.

Naana failed to deliver Central Region in the 2020 election leading to the call to replace her for the 2024 polls.

A petition has already been submitted by grassroot members to the Council of Elders to challenge the appointment of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate underscores the growing divide within the NDC concerning the selection process.

The petition, brought forth by concerned party members under the Progressives Movement, outlined the necessity of considering alternate candidates who could better position the party for success in the forthcoming elections.

The open letter addressed to the NDC Council of Elders emphasizes the critical nature of the 2024 elections for the party and the imperative of strategic decision-making in selecting a complementary running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama. It underscores the need to break away from past setbacks and focus on a forward-thinking approach that aligns with the long-term interests of the NDC.

Acknowledging the electoral challenges faced by the party, particularly in key regions like the Ashanti strongholds traditionally favoring the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the letter advocates for a broader appeal to a changing electorate.

The need for the selection of a running mate to resonate with a diverse demographic and strategic geopolitical considerations is highlighted as pivotal in increasing the NDC’s chances of success in the upcoming elections.

Despite the insistence on considering alternative running mates to enhance the party’s competitiveness and appeal, the former President seemed to have proceeded unilaterally by presenting Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice Presidential candidate to the party which she will be outdoored tomorrow, disregarding the dissenting voices within the party.

The decision to move forward without heeding the concerns of the grassroots members and the Elders has further exacerbated tensions within the NDC, with feelings of disregard and disrespect lingering among these factions. The situation portends a potential rift within the party’s leadership, as differing viewpoints on strategic candidate selection continue to pose challenges to party unity and preparedness for the upcoming electoral battle.

As the NDC grapples with internal dissent and external expectations, the path to unity and strategic alignment in candidate selection remains a critical aspect that could shape the party’s prospects in the 2024 elections.

The controversy surrounding the selection of the Vice Presidential candidate underscores the complex dynamics and competing interests at play within the NDC, signaling a contentious road ahead as the party charts its course towards electoral success.

By Vincent Kubi