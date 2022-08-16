Mahama Campaigns For Apiate Victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama is urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to work towards compensating victims of the Apiate explosion in the Western Region.

He said the victims who have lost their livelihoods due to the disaster deserve compensation.

According to Mr. Mahama, “Government must not wait for Appiate explosion disaster victims to go to court for redress before the government pays the compensation”.

“So, I will urge the President and the government officials to listen to the concerns of the Apiate victims. As much as they appreciate the government for the disaster response so far, their continued livelihoods are also important,“ he said.

The former President said this at Appiate while interacting with victims after he donated assorted food items, mattresses, and GH¢5,000 to the Appiate Relief Committee.

Mr. Mahama who also acknowledged the government’s response since the disaster said it is high time the government looked at compensating the victims for their loss before they seek redress from the court.

He stated that “Listening to the representative of the victims of the disaster speak for their colleagues, it is clear that their livelihoods now is critical”.

“They have lost everything, so the government must look at compensating those who lost relatives and properties. I believe that if the President insists on this concern of compensation now, it will be done.”

The Chiefs and people of Appiate commended former President John Dramani Mahama for taking the time to visit and support them in their difficult times.

-BY Daniel Bampoe