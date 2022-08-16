Adwoa Safo Hints Of Return To Parliament

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has given the strongest indication that she will be returning to parliament to continue her parliamentary duties.

Per her letter written to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that she will now have more time to concentrate on her parliamentary duties and that she has handed over her ministerial responsibilities.

President Akufo-Addo, in July 28, revoked Adwoa Safo’s appointment and nominated her Deputy Minister, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, to replace her.

Adwoa Safo mentioned that she handed over all her official assets to the Administrator General the following day.

“It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government,” she wrote on Thursday, August 5.

The former Deputy Majority Leader also noted that the development will be an “opportune” time to concentrate on her constituency, apparently the biggest in Ghana.

“Cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me, this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight.”

Find copy of the letter below

By Vincent Kubi