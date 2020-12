The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed a report claiming that former President John Mahama has been declared President-Elect.

According to the EC, the video circulating on social media claiming that Mr Mahama was declared the winner of the 2020 general elections “is doctored and is not a true reflection of what was declared.”

The EC said incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo remained the President-Elect.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue