We didn’t refuse to receive Minority Caucus Petition – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claims that it refused to receive a petition from the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

EC made this known in a statement dated December 22, 2020.

According to the statement, “for the record, the Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it did not receive prior notice of the said presentation of the petition from the Minority Caucus.”

Indeed, it said, the EC later learnt that the Minority in Parliament delivered the said letter informing the Commission of its intended presentation scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:08am.

“The letter gives the start time of the said presentation as 10:00am, giving the Commission no notice to receive the Minority Caucus given that the Chairperson and her senior team were not in the office.”

Below is the EC’s statement and a copy of the NDC’s Minority Caucus petition

By Melvin Tarlue