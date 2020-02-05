Mahama Is Incompetent Says Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has described former President John Mahama as his good friend but incompetent in managing the affairs of the country.

He insisted Mr. Mahama’s track record shows that doesnot have what it takes to properly govern the country and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

“Even if he is given 100 years in political office to rule Ghana, he cannot take the country to the Promised Land because he is incompetent. I have nothing against Mr. Mahama, in fact, he is my friend but he has proven that he doesn’t have the expertise to rule Ghana,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated.

He said there is no way the people of Ghana would bring Mr. Mahama back into office to destroy the good things that the NPP government has started.

“After tasting his bitter and incompetent rule in one-term, Ghanaians realised that Mr. Mahama is not fit to rule so they rejected him in 2016. He wants to make a comeback this year, and surely Ghanaians would vote massively to retire him from active politics,” he said.

The minister, who spoke on a wide range of issues, described President Akufo-Addo as visionary and the best leader in contemporary Ghanaian politics.

According to him, the NPP government has used just three years to accelerate national development of the country and needs another term to finish the good things they are doing.

He said education, health, agriculture, economic management and all other areas of the country have witnessed immense progress since the NPP assumed political office.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh added that President Akufo-Addo deserves another term so that he would build on the concrete foundation he has laid so far.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi