‘Enforce VAT Removal On Transit Goods Now’

Benonita Bismarck

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Benonita Bismarck, has called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)-Customs Division to enforce the implementation of the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on transit goods.

Recounting events leading to the decision, she said the GSA had several engagements with the GRA-Customs Division on the need to abolish VAT on transit goods to alleviate the plight of transit traders.

Ms Bismarck made the appeal on Friday when she delivered a solidarity message in commemoration of the 2020 International Customs Day marked by Ghana Customs in Accra. It was themed “Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet.”

She praised the collaborative efforts between the two organisations in removing non-tariff barriers to make Ghana’s transit corridor the most preferable in the sub-region.

“I want to use this forum to commend the Customs Division of the GRA for listening to the concerns of transit traders and truck drivers relayed by the GSA to extend the maximum number of days for transit consignments to exit the borders of Ghana to destination countries from seven to 10. Also worth mentioning is the reduction in penalty for overstaying the prescribed period of 10 days from GH¢1,000 per day to GH¢500,” she added.

Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of revenue, Kwaku Kwarteng, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, expressed government’s commitment to policies and programmes that will support Customs to promote and facilitate international trade.

He commended state agencies such as the GSA, Ghana Standards Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department among others for partnering with Customs to deliver on its mandate to control the movement of goods and people in and out of the country.

Commissioner of GRA-Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah, who also spoke on behalf of the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) said among others that the WCO was committed to the implementation of risk management techniques and data analytics to facilitate trade, stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investment, thus contributing to the reduction of poverty.

