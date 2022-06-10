Mahama Joins Government To Green Ghana

Ex-President John Mahama

THE MINISTER of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has applauded the ex-President John Mahama for consenting to plant trees with government and the ministry come Friday, June 10.

According to him, the Green Ghana Project, slated for tomorrow, is a national agenda and not partisan.

“We have a serious crisis on our hands and we must come together to make this work. The point where we are requires that we stop global warming, or else within a short time we will soon live in an unsustainable globe, and this will impact negatively on our agriculture and everything that the weather affects,” he posited.

The minister said this on Asaase Radio yesterday during an interview on Green Ghana Day and other matters regarding the planting exercise and how it affects the environment.

He continued that with a good number of lessons learnt from last years’ experience, better strategies have been put in place to achieve the ambitious target of planting 20 million tree seedlings.

He also mentioned some of the seedlings available for planting, saying, “we have coconut, mango, avocado/pear, tangerine, orange and ornamental plants just to mention a few.”

The minister also made a clarion call, notifying that the ministry has been working around the clock to make all logistics available and the only thing needed now is for Ghanaians and residents of Ghana to come out and plant. “We cannot do this without you,” he pleaded.

He noted that the President will start the trend of planting at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park and others will follow, naming Vice President Dr. Bawumia, ex-President Kufuor, ex-President John Mahama, the clergy, traditional leaders, the Chief Imam among other key personalities.

The minister further stated that as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, he will be planting with the British High Commission and British citizens at the Achimota Forest, and by this he reiterated and stressed that, “We are fully committed to protecting the Achimota Forest.”

“The thing about Achimota Forest is that we have invested so much in the forest and we can’t afford to lose all that and, therefore, we are willing to restore all that with your help,” he added.