Mahama Mourns Trust Hospital Doctor

A Consultant Surgeon at the Trust Hospital, Osu, Dr. Richard Kisser, has reportedly died of Covid-19.

The death of the surgeon has influenced former President John Mahama, to issue a statement on Friday afternoon, July 3, through his Facebook account to mourn Dr Kisser.

“I have received the sad news of the passing of Dr. Richard Kisser, a Consultant Surgeon, many may have encountered at the Trust Hospital in Osu, Accra,” he wrote.

“A few weeks earlier, we lost another great physician, Professor Plange-Rhule. The demise of Dr. Harry Owusu Boateng is still not lost on us,” according to him.

“My condolences to the Kisser family, the management and staff of the Trust Hospital, the Ghana Medical Association and to the many patients he was attending to,” Mr Mahama said.

“On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, I also extend our sympathy to all others who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” he wrote.

“We need to ensure greater protection for all our citizens especially the health workers, because without them, the already struggling fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be a failure.”

By Melvin Tarlue