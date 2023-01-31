Mahama Outdoors Presidential Ambition In February

Former President John Dramani has hinted of his intention to unveil his political future somewhere in February ahead of the National Democratic Congress Presidential primary.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former Communications Minister shared this information that the former President, will officially declare his stand with regards to the NDC’s flagbearership for election 2024.

According to him, Mr. Mahama made the announcement in a meeting with the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and some executives and members of the UK and Ireland chapters of the NDC in London.

“I will announce my political future next month, President John Dramani Mahama declares in London,” Dr. Omane Boamah’s Facebook Post said.

The former President is in London for some international engagements.

He gave a lecture at Chatham House on Friday, January 27, 2023, on “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role” where he expressed optimism about the future of Ghana and Africa in general.

“I encourage you not to lose hope in Ghana and Africa because it is far more useful to look forward to the future with hope than to brood over the present with despair. I am an eternal believer in the potential and positive energies of Africa and her youth,” he stated.

By Vincent Kubi