Mahama Reduces Ministries To 23

President John Dramani Mahama has revoked the Civil Service (Ministries) Instrument, 2021 (L.I. 12), ushering in a new era of governance with the introduction of the Civil Service (Ministries) Instrument, 2025 (E.I. 1).

This restructuring is expected to streamline operations within key government ministries and ensure a more efficient public administration system.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Special Aide to the President, said the realignment has reduced the Ministries from 30 to 23, reflecting President Mahama’s commitment to an agile, efficient government that is better equipped to serve Ghanaians.

In addition to the traditional ministries, the new instrument also introduces ministries aimed at promoting youth empowerment, gender equality, and cultural growth.

The new Executive Instrument, which came into force on January 9, 2025, establishes a revised list of ministries, focusing on critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and national security.

Among the ministries now firmly part of the civil service are the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Education, as well as newer institutions like the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and Ministry of Digital Technology and Innovations.

No explanation was given for the revocation of L.I. 12, but sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have already gone to town, arguing that this was a necessary step to modernize the structure of government ministries in response to evolving national and global challenges.

The move is also seen as an effort to better align ministries with the government’s broader development goals.

Among these are the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

The revocation of L.I. 12 and the establishment of the new ministries have already sparked discussion across the political spectrum on social media, with many analysts noting the potential for improved governance, but also questioning the impact on existing programmes and ongoing initiatives.

While the full implications of the realignment are yet to be felt, the restructuring is seen by some people as a pivotal step toward creating a more responsive and effective government that can meet the dynamic needs of the country’s population.

By Ernest Kofi Adu