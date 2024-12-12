‘Mahama Should Invest In Youth Football’

Kwesi Appiah

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Appiah, has called on Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, to invest in youth football for the future.

The 66-year-old will assume power on January 7, 2025, after securing 56.55% of the valid votes cast in the December 7, 2024 general election.

Appiah, speaking in an interview, congratulated the incoming president and appealed for an injection of funds at the grassroots level.

“He [Mahama] should try to invest in the developmental level,” Appiah, who now serves as the head coach of Sudan said.

If we don’t prioritise the future and only focus on the present, there will come a time when we won’t have a future.

“I think that is one of the nation’s challenges right now, because we depend on what we currently have instead of thinking about who we are developing to take over. We need to focus on that and provide the necessary support,” he added.

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars will not participate in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be held in Morocco next year.