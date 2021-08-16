Mahama Starts “Thank You” Tour

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to begin a thank-you tour across the country next week.

The first part of his tour shall focus on the northern belt of Ghana, where he is expected to meet NDC supporters and Ghanaians in general.

According to the schedule, John Mahama will be accompanied by former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and a few national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes barely five months after the controversial Supreme Court ruling on the 2021 Presidential election dispute.

BY Daniel Bampoe