Mahama Storms Kumasi For Votes

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Sunday commence a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Mahama will be meeting and interacting with branch and constituency executives in 20 of the 47 constituencies.

Mr. Mahama is leading the pack in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries in May this year.

He launched his campaign at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, the Volta Regional capital in early March, asking the party’s delegates to vote massively for him.

He noted among others, “in all humility, and response to calls from my party and the generality of the people of Ghana, to offer myself, to serve this country…”

According to Mahama, who is the frontrunner in the quest to lead the NDC to the 2024 polls, he is in no doubt about the enormity of the task ahead, “owing to the level of damage done to our country by this government.”

