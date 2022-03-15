Mahama Strikes Again, Cries Foul Over SC Verdict On Deputy Speakers Voting Rights

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama who appears to be a “Pocket Lawyer” has taken another jab at the Supreme Court verdict giving the green light to the Deputy Speakers to vote by saying their ruling is leading the country into the realm of absurdity.

According to Mr. Mahama in his understanding, the Judicial system has become political, hence calling the Members of Parliament led by the opposition National Democratic Congress who are up in arms against the ruling to reject the verdict.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former President said “The SC is leading us into the realm of absurdity! This judgment is regrettable, and I look forward to the applicant applying for a review of this ruling”.

Unfortunately a review application by adding to new Justices may not change the verdict since it was 7-0 unanimous ruling.

Mr. Mahama in his interpretations and teachings on what the Deputy Speakers presiding the house to know and do as expected in another thought said “the first vote in most cases taken on a motion in Parliament is a voice vote. The Presiding officer, whether the Speaker or any of his/her deputy speakers is supposed to listen to which is the loudest, the ayes, or the nays and decide”.

He explained that “If the deputy speakers are allowed to vote, then they must take part, first, in the voice vote. If you are presiding and can shout aye or nay with your party in the voice vote, how do you impartially determine which was the loudest?.

He concluded by asking “What is the determination of the SC? That deputy speakers can shout ayes or nay with the side they agree or disagree with in the voice vote?.

In his initial post he said “If Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are presiding”.

“This is the absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us,” he added.

Below is the post on his Facebook page

– BY Daniel Bampoe