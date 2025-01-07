Mahama Sworn In As President For Second Term

John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been sworn in as the sixth President of the Fourth Republic after winning last month’s election.

Heads of state from across Africa and thousands of guests and dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony at the Independent Square in Accra, on January 7, 2025, where he took the oath of office.

Mr. Mahama, a 65-year-old opposition leader, who previously served as Ghana’s president between July 2012 and January 2017, promised to tackle the economic crisis, corruption, and unemployment.

He is replacing the immediate-past President Nana Akufo-Addo, and his inauguration represents the latest peaceful handover of power in the country.

Mr. Mahama was first sworn in as President when late President John Evans Atta Mills died in July 2012 and served the rest of that term, and later won the 2012 presidential election.

He also promised to “reset” the country on various fronts during a campaign that prioritized the economy and largely appealed to the youth who saw the vote as a way out of the country’s economic crisis.

In his inaugural address as President of Ghana, Mr. Mahama painted a vivid picture of the challenges and opportunities facing the nation in an increasingly complex global environment.

He emphasised the importance of unity, collaboration, and preparedness in navigating the current geopolitical, economic, and environmental landscape.

*Shifting Global Order*

Mr. Mahama acknowledged the evolving global dynamics, noting that the world today is marked by tensions and conflicts between nations that were not present under previous presidencies.

He highlighted a shift in global economic dominance, pointing to the growing influence of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) compared to the traditional G7 economies (United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan).

“In 2023, the G7 nations accounted for 30% of the world’s GDP. By 2029, that number is predicted to drop to 27%,” Mahama stated.

“Meanwhile, BRICS represented 37.3% of global GDP in 2023 and continues to grow. What does this mean for us in Ghana? Where do we fit in this geopolitical maelstrom?”

*Technology and Managing Risks*

Mr. Mahama also addressed the transformative power of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

While recognizing its potential to drive innovation, he warned of the risks posed by misinformation and algorithm manipulation on social media platforms, which could sway public sentiment and destabilize societies.

“We must ensure that these technologies are used to benefit our people while safeguarding against threats to national security and personal freedoms,” he said.

