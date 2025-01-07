Mahama Urges Unity To Overcome Challenges

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to unite and confront the pressing challenges facing the nation.

Speaking at his inauguration as the sixth President of the Fourth Republic, he underscored the importance of solidarity in navigating both domestic and global issues.

He noted that while Ghana must prioritize its immediate needs, it must also remain engaged with global affairs to shape and mitigate its impact on the nation.

“The larger world exists around us and within us. We must ensure that the well-being of our citizens remains our focus while actively participating in the global arena to protect our interests,” he stated.

Regional Unity and Security

The President called for strengthened ties with Ghana’s neighbours, emphasising the shared history and familial bonds that transcend borders.

“We stand in solidarity and work in alliance with all our neighbors in the sub-region. On the other side of our country’s borders are our family members – Ivorians, Togolese, Burkinabes, Nigerians, and Malians. We are all part of one big family,” Mahama said.

Climate Change and Public Health

Mr. Mahama also touched on the climate crisis, warning of its potential to exacerbate global health challenges.

He pointed to the melting of Arctic ice and permafrost as possible sources of new pandemics and stressed the need to bolster Ghana’s public health infrastructure.

“With the changing climate, the increased population density in urban areas, and mass international travel, viruses are spreading and mutating faster than ever,” he said.

“My government will work diligently to strengthen our public health systems so that when – not if – the next pandemic occurs, Ghana will be prepared,” he pledged.

By Ernest Kofi Adu