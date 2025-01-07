Mahama Vows to Reset Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama has set a bold agenda for his presidency and pledged decisive action to address the country’s pressing challenges.

Delivering his inaugural address today at Independence Square, Mr. Mahama outlined his vision to restore economic stability, strengthen governance, and rebuild trust in leadership, calling on Ghanaians to unite behind a common purpose.

Mr. Mahama acknowledged the widespread hope and expectations tied to his presidency, a sentiment echoed across the nation since his decisive electoral victory in last month’s election.

“I intend to always tell you the truth,” he declared, and added, “The circumstances we find ourselves in are indeed daunting, but I assure you that I will be decisive and swift in my actions.”

Four Pillars of Transformation

The President identified four critical areas of focus for his administration and mentioned that as economic restoration, improved business environment, governance reform, and fighting corruption.

On economic restoration, Mr. Mahama pledged to stabilize the country’s macroeconomic environment, tackling inflation and debt to lay a foundation for growth.

For the improved business environment, he emphasized creating a conducive atmosphere for investment, declaring, “Ghana will once again be open for business.”

On the issue of governance, President Mahama vowed to pursue constitutional reforms to enhance accountability and strengthen democratic institutions.

For corruption, the President reiterated his commitment to transparency and tackling corruption at all levels of government.

“These efforts will reset our dear nation and offer a new opportunity to make a meaningful difference in our governance and economic management,” he affirmed.

Gratitude and Responsibility

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for him, acknowledging their courage in demanding change.

He assured them that their votes would be reflected in his leadership.

“Your courage to bring change will not go in vain,” Mahama promised, noting, “With humility, I accept the responsibility of leading at this critical time in our history.”

Call for Sobriety and Reflection

While celebrating his electoral victory and the gains made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Mahama called for sobriety and discernment, urging his government and supporters to reflect on the mandate given by the people.

“By voting as you did, Ghanaians conveyed a powerful message. They demand governance that truly benefits their lives and delivers the democratic dividend,” he said.

He pointed out that his presidency would focus on delivering tangible results.

“Many within our population feel they have not participated in the benefits of democracy. Our nation has been buffeted by crisis after crisis, but there is hope on the horizon,” he said.

Leadership of Accountability

Promising sound judgment and accountability, President Mahama committed to owning the challenges of his administration and making timely decisions to resolve them.

“I will have the humility and presence of mind to take responsibility. With your cooperation, I intend to lead Ghana to a brighter future,” he assured.

