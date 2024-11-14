Mahama To Fly NDC Members To Dubai After Winning

Former President John Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a desperate bid, has promised to fly party members to Dubai if they work hard to secure victory in the upcoming general elections.

This announcement follows a campaign video circulating on social media, where a party loyalist urged members to strive for success and pledged rewards for constituencies that deliver more votes.

Successful constituencies can expect fully furnished office equipment, fridges, TVs, cars, motorbikes and more.

Critics argue that this approach mirrors the NDC’s past extravagance, including allegedly wasting millions on celebrity endorsements during Mahama’s presidency.

The party was previously criticized for wasting funds on celebrity endorsements and lavish events including dishing out cars for Legon girls.

Former President John Mahama’s promise aims to motivate party members to work tirelessly and secure a win for the NDC in the 2024 elections.

The Bigger Picture

While some see this as a genuine attempt to reward dedication, others view it as a desperate attempt to buy loyalty.

The NDC’s history of financial mismanagement and lack of transparency has raised concerns among voters.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMhsrVkrg/

-BY Daniel Bampoe