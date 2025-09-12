Man Attacked At Darkuman

Mutala begging for mercy from attackers

A man in his 30s, identified as Mutala Yahaya, was brutally attacked and injured in Darkuman yesterday.

The incident occurred while he was going about his daily routine, with witnesses describing the scene as chaotic, filled with screams and shouting.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. As investigations continue, the community is grappling with the aftermath of this violent act.

According to reports, seven suspects have been apprehended by the police and are being held at the Darkuman police station.