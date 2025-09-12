Mahama Kicks Off 2025/26 Premier League Season With Hearts Against Hohoe United

THE 2025/26 Ghana Premier League will officially get underway today, September 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with President John Dramani Mahama set to perform the ceremonial kick-off ahead of the season opener between Accra Hearts of Oak and newly promoted Hohoe United.

The President will be joined by Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, members of the GFA Executive Council, and thousands of fans from across the capital, as the curtain rises on what is expected to be one of the most captivating league campaigns in recent years.

Traditional giants Hearts of Oak will begin their hunt for a league title under the floodlights at 7:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), buoyed by new signings and an impressive pre-season.

The Phobians are determined to end a four-year drought without a season-opening victory. Standing in their way, debutants Hohoe United will be eager to make a bold statement in their first-ever top-flight match.

The festivities begin earlier in the day, with a curtain-raiser at 4:00 p.m. featuring the Black Starlets (Ghana’s U-17 team) against Auroras FC, the youth side of Hearts of Oak.

To further enhance the opening-day spectacle, award-winning Afro-dancehall and reggae star Stonebwoy (Livingstone Etse Satekla) will take to the stage with a live performance, promising fans a blend of football and world-class entertainment.

With heavyweight clubs, ambitious newcomers, and revitalised sides all eyeing glory, the 2025/26 Premier League is tipped to deliver drama, passion, and unforgettable moments from start to finish.

Preview

The Phobians, regarded as strong contenders for this season’s crown, are aiming to build on last year’s progress.

Hearts finished fourth in the 2024/25 campaign with 16 wins, 10 draws, and just eight defeats—the joint-second lowest tally in the league. They also boasted one of the division’s stingiest defenses, conceding only 18 goals in 34 matches.

Despite those positives, Hearts carry a troubling record into the new season: they have failed to win any of their last four league openers (D1, L3). Head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will be eager to break that streak in front of the club’s passionate home fans.

For Hohoe United, Friday’s match will be a historic occasion: their first-ever appearance in the Ghana Premier League.

The Division One Zone Three champions stormed to promotion last season with 72 points from 30 matches (W23, D3, L4), finishing well ahead of rivals Port City FC and Okwahu United.

United’s away form was a key factor in their success, collecting 27 points on the road—the second-best record in the division.

That resilience will be vital as they adapt to the demands of the top flight. To bolster their chances, the club has recruited several experienced campaigners, including Ebenezer Amega from Legon Cities, Kwaku Musah from FC Nania, Rainmasters’ midfielder Daniel Osei Senior, and ex-Great Olympics forward Michael Yeboah.

